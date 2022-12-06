Not Available

Party of Five

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Keyser/Lippman Productions

Nothing could be worse than the sudden death of parents. One day Nick and Diana Salinger were killed in a terrible car crash, and left their five children all alone. Charlie (Matthew Fox), the oldest, Bailey (Scott Wolf), the middle brother, Julia (Neve Campbell), Claudia (Lacey Chabert), and little baby Owen, who was only 6 months old when his parents died. Together, they go through all sorts of problems.

Cast

Scott WolfBailey Salinger
Matthew FoxCharlie Salinger
Neve CampbellJulia Salinger
Lacey ChabertClaudia Salinger
Paula DevicqKirsten Bennett
Jennifer Love HewittSarah Reeves

Images

