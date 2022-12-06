Party of Five

Not Available

Nothing could be worse than the sudden death of parents. One day Nick and Diana Salinger were killed in a terrible car crash, and left their five children all alone. Charlie (Matthew Fox), the oldest, Bailey (Scott Wolf), the middle brother, Julia (Neve Campbell), Claudia (Lacey Chabert), and little baby Owen, who was only 6 months old when his parents died. Together, they go through all sorts of problems.