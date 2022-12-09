Not Available

Developed by Trash Video, The Partyboys is an outrageous satire fueled by bad sitcoms, finnish drinking habits, violent entertainment and sexual stereotypes. Thanks to its filthy language, absurd and sudden plot twists and twisted yet lovable characters, the series, now in production, has already gained cult status. The Partyboys is a tale of four flatmates. In the infamous ghetto of Hervanta, Tampere, Jammu, Kipe, Alpo, Pekkuli, their utterly perverted neighbour Rantala and many other of our heros plunge into incredible adventures. The fable begins with a housewarming party and continues in a non-stop adrenaline-pumping ride including mayhem in the local pub, continuing fooling of the gun-toting Pizza-man, hunting down women and generating public offence in a never-ending string of perversions and depraved orgys, forming a band, doing obscene amounts of cocaine and celebrating Christmas the way you will never forget!