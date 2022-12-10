Parveen's Indian Kitchen

Not Available

Parveen Ashraf reveals the secrets of authentic Indian cooking from the old markets of Delhi to the brightest young things of Brick Lane in London, before showing how delicious Indian home cooking is far simpler than you might think. Combining amazing access to real homes, kitchens and characters across India with her own collection of refreshingly easy Indian inspired dishes cooked back at home, Parveen is a new and exciting voice of Indian cuisine whose message of hearty, authentic food cooked with love for family and friends will strike a chord with audiences everywhere.