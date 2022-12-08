Not Available

Shaped by adventurous explorers and proud natives throughout her colourful past, Malaysia is a land teeming with experiences to be savoured. Beautiful beaches, stunning mountains, hospitable people and delicious food are among the sights and wonders that await the curious traveler. Hosts Denise Keller and Jamie Aditya will bring viewers on a journey to unravel the charms and pleasures of this tropical country. In PASSAGE TO MALAYSIA: ACROSS THE SEAS, join Denise on a maritime tour of the beautiful, historical seas and straits that surround Malaysia. Explore the battles, trade and adventures that occurred in these tropical waters.