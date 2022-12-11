Passion and Power

Not Available

Pasión y poder revolves around family dramas and corporate powers of two rival families.The rivalry that originated many years ago, when Arturo Montenegro and Eladio Gómez Luna both fell in love with the beautiful Julia Vallado. Eladio ultimately married her. Years later, Julia Vallado is a very unhappy woman having to suffer from abuse and therefore supports the wickedness of her husband, with her only consolation, is the love of his son David, a complete antithesis of his father.