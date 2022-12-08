Passionate Love

Not Available

Kang Moo Yeol (Sung Hoon) is a third-generation chaebol who has the both the looks and wealth, seems to have it all on the outside, but grows up with family issues and pain from the loss of his past love Han Yoo Rim (Seohyun). Meanwhile, Han Yoo Jung (Choi Yoon Young) is a diligent and bright, and very independent woman who has a tomboyish and unruly personality which helped her overcome the sudden loss of her family. She is Han Yoo Rim’s younger sister and will get involve with Kang Moo Yeol 10 years later. Both Kang Moo Yeol and his half brother Hong Soo Hyuk (Shim Ji Ho) will fall in love with Han Yoo Jung. But, Moo Yeol and Yoo Jung are star-crossed lovers. Their tragic love story begins because of a tragedy due to their parents. How will they escape their dreary surroundings to succeed?