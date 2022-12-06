Not Available

They are one of the most successful girl bands in pop history, and for the first time ITV2 viewers will be given a rare insight into what really gets the girls’ pulses racing in The Passions of...Girls Aloud. Cheryl, Sarah, Kimberley and Nicola leave behind the familiar world of pop music for a challenge of a lifetime pursuing a passion that they have only ever dreamt of being able to do; challenges that they will have to learn under immense pressure and will ultimately prove whether they have perfected their passion or not! Watch as the girls perfect the skills necessary to prepare them for what lies ahead. Just how passionate are the girls and will they successfully rise to their challenges?