Seo Yoo Kyung started her career as a third ranked chef assistant restaurant, who eventually works her way up to become a chef. She has to deal with Choi Hyun Wook, who is the top chef at La Sfera Italian restaurant. He studied the culinary arts in Italy and started out as a chef assistant at a hotel in Sicily. Hyun Wook eventually worked his way up to become the most widely recognized Italian chef in Korea.
|Gong Hyo-jin
|Seo Yoo Kyung
|No Min-woo
|Philip
|Alex Chu
|Kim San
|Lee Sun-Kyun
|Choi Hyun Wook
|Jang Yong
|Seo Jong Gyu
|Choi Jae-Hwan
|Jung Eun Soo
View Full Cast >