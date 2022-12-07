Not Available

Pasta

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Seo Yoo Kyung started her career as a third ranked chef assistant restaurant, who eventually works her way up to become a chef. She has to deal with Choi Hyun Wook, who is the top chef at La Sfera Italian restaurant. He studied the culinary arts in Italy and started out as a chef assistant at a hotel in Sicily. Hyun Wook eventually worked his way up to become the most widely recognized Italian chef in Korea.

Cast

Gong Hyo-jinSeo Yoo Kyung
No Min-wooPhilip
Alex ChuKim San
Lee Sun-KyunChoi Hyun Wook
Jang YongSeo Jong Gyu
Choi Jae-HwanJung Eun Soo

