Not Available

This summer sees the arrival of Pat and Cabbage to our screens in a brand new series that shows that life begins at 60. With Pat suddenly widowed and Cabbage newly divorced, they find themselves single for the first time in decades. Viewers will soon see their gung ho spirit and cheeky attitude as life keeps throwing them a curveball. Barbara Flynn (Pat) and Cherie Lunghi (Cabbage) lead the series with a cast that includes Diane Morgan, Rosie Cavaliero, Marcus Garvey, Tom Turner and Peter Davison. The show is about two smart, sixty-something women in a 21st century world where sixty-year-olds run marathons and forty-year-olds wonder if they’re too young to settle down. With newfound freedom, we will soon see Pat and Cabbage in many new adventures.