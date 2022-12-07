Not Available

The show features the two characters facing mostly a self-made problem, trying to solve it using any possible and impossible tools and constructing gadgets, which leads to more problems. Yet, eventually, the two manage to get a working result with a mostly surprising solution. According to the authors, it is the manual ineptitude that inspires the stories. The humour is not the only feature of the show, but also the optmistic approach to life. The two characters always get into problematic situations but they never give up, until they solve the problem in imaginative ways.