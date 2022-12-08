Not Available

Pat Paulsen's Half a Comedy Hour is an American half-hour television variety show starring Pat Paulsen, who ran for the President of the United States in 1968. Paulsen had been a regular on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. Jean Byron was a semi-regular. Writers included Steve Martin. The show was unusual for a variety series in that it had a concluding episode. In the last episode, Paulsen announces the show has been cancelled, and, crowded by the children of his now-unemployed staff, he sheds a tear. The final shot is a close-up of him crying. Of course this was done as satire. Pauslen often spoofed Then Came Bronson and played a science teacher. Guest stars included Hubert Humphrey, Angie Dickinson, Tiny Tim, Miss Vickie, Mike Connors, Dan Blocker, Henry Fonda, Tommy Smothers, Don Rickles, Don Adams, Carl Betz, and Joey Heatherton. On the April 9, 1970 episode, Paulsen sang the song "Did I Ever Really Live?", which was from his Mercury record album, Live at the Ice House. The show was cancelled after 13 episodes.