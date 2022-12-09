Pat Shortts Music From D Telly

Not Available

In this eight part series, Pat Shortt will showcase rarely seen performances and much loved songs from six decades of music television production. Growing up in a music making family, and playing music himself from an early age, it's not surprising to learn that Pat began his immensely successful show-business career as a musician. This love of music is put to good use in a new series as Pat unearths his own selection of the most popular, rarely seen and, it must be said, occasionally bizarre music and music related items from the RTÉ Television Library. Featuring iconic figures like Neil Sedaka, from his 1979 show in Dublin's National Stadium; New Wave heroes' The Jam on their only television outing of 'Down in The Tube Station at Midnight'; Nanci Griffith's very first Irish appearance; Christy Moore in 1980 from the Abbey Tavern in Howth; Debbie Harry and Blondie delighting a Late Late Show audience circa 2003; and a whole slew of iconic country stars including our own Ray Lynam, Philomena Begley and The Cotton Mill Boys alongside international superstars Dolly Parton and Kris Kristofferson . Pat also reflects on a range of formative Irish music gatherings, including the fondly remembered Lisdoonvarna and Carnsore Point festivals, the legendary Siamsa Cois Laoi outdoor events and the, eh, Ballinasloe Horse fair! Céol agus Craic indeed!