The Patent Bending team scours books of patents from the past 100 years to find the seemingly greatest, strangest or most fantastically odd ideas that never got off the page - then figures out why. Each episode identifies one idea and starts the process of bringing the invention to life. They build it, test it and they quickly figure out why it never worked. The team includes Russell Zeid, a scientist and science educator; Tom Stewart, a jack-of-all-trades inventor; and Rick Minke, a master builder and industrial engineer.