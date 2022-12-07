In the future, advanced robotics has created heavy robots ("labors") for use in a variety of functions: construction, fire-fighting, military, and more. However, though the robots are only machines, their operators are also only human—and humans sometimes turn to crime. Since a heavy labor unit can be a dangerous weapon, the police of the future are set to fight fire with fire, using advanced patrol labor units, "patlabors." This is the story of the Second Special Vehicles Division, a motley crew of patlabor policemen and women doing their best to fight crime and live a normal life.
|Ryuusuke Ōbayashi
|Kiichi Gotou (voice)
|Miina Tominaga
|Noa Izumi (voice)
|Michihiro Ikemizu
|Isao Oota (voice)
|Osamu Saka
|Seitarou Sakaki (voice)
|Toshio Furukawa
|Asuma Shinohara (voice)
|Issei Futamata
|Mikiyasu Shinshi (voice)
