Patriot Brains

Bill Bailey hosts the fast-paced quiz show that pits two teams of comedians against each other, to find out once and for all who's best - Kiwis or Aussies. The comic genius will use his wit, wisdom and impartial residency to help determine once and for all who’s the best – Kiwis or Aussies? The fast-paced comedy panel show will see each country’s greatest comedian’s pitted against each other to find out who knows their country best, with our host the only thing keeping them apart.