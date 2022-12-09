Not Available

Paul and Nick’s Big American Food Trip sees the duo embark on a culinary food trip along the east coast of America to trace the historical influence of Ulster Scots food on the US today. “On our travels across the pond we met some fantastic local people with historical connections to Irish and Scottish immigrants who journeyed to the States back in the 17th Century, bringing with them a traditional Ulster-Scots knowledge of food. I even uncovered a potential link to my own family heritage after encountering a gravestone with the same name as my own father on it, and as always it was fantastic to share the experience with Nick.” Paul Rankin “Throughout the series we got the chance to cook a variety of Ulster Scots inspired food which is being served in modern day America. We barbequed in Maine, stuffed wild turkeys in New Hampshire and even caught some fresh lobster in Portland. I have thoroughly enjoyed working alongside Paul once again and I am sure the UTV viewers will love the new recipes.” - Nick Nairn