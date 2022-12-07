Paul And Pauline Calf's Cheese And Ham Sandwich

Not Available

Novice (and failing) stand-up Duncan Thickett welcomes back the chain-smoking "bag-o’-shite" Paul Calf and his "dead sophisticated" sister for a live performance. Pauline’s had her hair done, her belly pierced and a mis-spelt Chinese tattoo, while Paul has a new girlfriend, Cheryl Denton (played by Karen Taylor) and has souped-up his mum’s disability buggy. There are also some surprises: Paul treats us to a love song while Pauline performs an excerpt from her one-woman show, Floss – The Story of Florence Nightingale.