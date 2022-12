Not Available

Lager lout and philosopher, Paul Calf, created and played by comedian, Steve Coogan, records his video diary over New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Accompanied by his friends, Fat Bob and Roland, and his sister, Pauline, he staggers thru' two days of drinking, fighting and failed sex, in desperate pursuit of his ex-girlfriend, Julie. With JH, John Thomson, Gary Olsen and Patrick Marber.