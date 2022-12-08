Not Available

Paul Brandt's Build It Forward

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Hosted by country music superstar Paul Brandt, Build It Forward is an exciting and inspirational documentary series that challenges commonly-held ideas of poverty and revolutionizes the idea of giving back. The show chronicles the journey of seven separate families struggling to build a future for themselves and for their families, and documents their journey as they work to purchase their very own home. - See more at: http://www.cmt.ca/show/build-it-forward/#sthash.5VZoFKTx.dpuf

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images