Paul Flynn Irish Food

Celebrating the best of Irish recipes and native produce, acclaimed chef Paul Flynn helps reawaken our passion for home-grown food at its very best. Chef Paul Flynn wants to start a food revolution. Using basic ingredients and traditional Irish recipes he embraces home cooking and gives it a modern twist. In this brand new series Paul delves into his past and investigates the key moments in his own food history which influence his cooking today. He relives a trip with the scouts to France, he cooks for the monks in the Mount Mellary Monastery and Paul feeds the Irish Defence forces army on a budget, reliving his time in the FCA. Marrying archive footage with family photos and good food the series shows us how to make cost effective, simple and delicious dinners using Irish ingredients. He says "I believe that we need embrace the ingredients we are known for and just change the way we think about them, so we can create a modern Irish Cuisine". 'If we want people to respect our food abroad we need to show it some respect at home.' Paul impassions 'I'm not talking about Michelin stars, I've done all that. I'm talking about cooking good Irish food with a twist in your own home. That's what this series is about. It's revolution in your own kitchen. And I'm here to show you how'.