Paul Hollywood's Bread

Not Available

Paul Hollywood presents a series in which he reveals the secrets of breads from all over the world and shows how a loaf can be transformed into delicious dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The nation may have fallen in love with baking but for many, homemade bread seems a challenge too far. Paul Hollywood is on a mission to share his passion for baking bread in this new series. Over six weeks, he will reveal the secrets of breads from all over the world and with a feast of mouth-watering recipes, he'll show how even the most humble loaf can be transformed into delicious dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.