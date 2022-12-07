Paul Merton: The Series was a British sketch show that aired on Channel 4 from 1991 to 1993. The main star was Paul Merton, who co-wrote it along with John Irwin. It is not currently available on DVD. The only recurring scene in Paul Merton: The Series was Merton behind a counter at a railway station's newspaper kiosk. He would serve the odd customer, but would mainly talk about a usually random subject, often finishing with his catchphrse "Innit marvellous?". Some sketches were filmed in a studio while some were filmed on location. Each episode in the first series was 30 minutes long, including adverts, while the second series episodes were 35 minutes including adverts.
