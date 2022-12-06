Not Available

The slacker son of a rich hotel magnate finds his cushy lifestyle threatened when his widower dad gets engaged to a gorgeous young aerobics instructor, who moves in with them, along with her 10-year-old son. On Pauly's side are Sumi, their wisecracking Asian housekeeper, and Burger, Pauly's childhood friend and the owner of a video store. Flashbacks and fantasy dream sequences are used liberally. Thrown on the air months after it was filmed, "Pauly" was paired with Married with Children (a good companion, though the series was on its last legs at the time) and Melrose Place!(???) Ratings were lower than low, so the series quickly left the airwaves, leaving two of the seven episodes unaired. FOX Broadcast History March 1997-April 1997 Mondays at 9:30 p.m.