Pavitra Rishta is an Indian soap opera that airs on Zee TV. It premiered on 1 June 2009 and airs weeknights. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms. Pavitra Rishta portrays the life of two common middle-class Maharashtrian families in the city of Mumbai and their day-to-day life. It particularly focuses on the journey of the couple Manav and Archana and their grown-up children.