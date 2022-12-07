Not Available

Pawn Queens

    Located right outside Chicago, businesswomen Minda and Nikki run the only pawn shop that caters to women. This family-friendly boutique specializes in merchandise that caters to real women, including must-haves like jewelry, vintage Barbie dolls, and one-of-a-kind antiques. Each episode reveals what's involved in the pawning business and features Minda and Nikki struggling to debunk the stereotype that the pawn business is just a man's world. With their two business partners, Greg and Tom, they pawn, purchase and sell anything in order to help their fledgling company stay afloat. Each item that comes through their doors is an opportunity to win big or lose big.

