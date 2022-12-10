Pawn Shop Québec

Not Available

This documentary series delves into the fascinating world of pawnbroking, through the eyes of Nykolas, Francis and Sylvain, two employees and an owner of "pawn shops" in Quebec. The reality of their job is not easy. Their main issues are quickly assess the value of objects by detecting the "true" "false", negotiating the price with the customer, all, ensuring their safety! Indeed, pawn shops see in all colors ... Therefore, what relationship do they have with the police about the stolen items? The program also addresses more personal issues, such as how to deal with prejudices surrounding their profession, considering that they are perceived as being associated with organized crime? Here's your chance to discover what a "pawn shop" in Quebec, a place that arouses even today the inglorious judgments.