Pawn Stars Australia

Join brothers Aaron and Ben, and their mate Shanon as we take viewers head-first through the doors and into one of Sydney's most renowned pawn retailer chains Happy Hockers. If it can be bought or sold the Happy Hockers have seen it and probably made an offer. From a treasured tile from the roof of the Sydney Opera House, to a prosthetic leg, and even a Laughing Clown amusement park game from Luna Park, you never know what will be brought through the doors. With four shops, and 22 years behind the counter, they're always ready to buy, sell or pawn anything. If there's money to be made, there's always a deal to be done. A man visits Aaron and Shanon with an old cricket bat that he claims is signed by Don Bradman and a number of other cricket stars from the Bodyline Series. This could be a huge score for the store but before they can even take a swing at buying it, they need to find out if the signatures are the real deal. Ben and Aaron get the opportunity to buy an antique Japanese diving helmet from the 1940s that was used for pearling. Later, Shanon tries his luck at a fossilized Megalodon tooth. Meanwhile, Ben gets his hands on golden Pawn Broker's Balls an iconic item in the world of pawn broking. But Ben might have let his passion get the best of him and fears his brother Aaron might not be pleased with what Ben paid for them.