Welcome to Regal Pawn, a local pawn shop on the outskirts of Chester. The stars of the show are owner Mark Manning, (aka Big Mark), his daughter Vicki, his best friend Little Mark and Little Mark’s son, Marco. And yes, we’ve noticed the same name thing going on just like it is in the US show. Maybe it’s a pawn family tradition...? As we all know, we have a bit more history in the UK than they do in the US. It’s not their fault; we’ve just been around for longer! Accordingly, Pawn Stars UK will feature distinctly British items with a rich, historical heritage. A funeral pass belonging to the Duke of Wellington, a replica Spitfire, a suit worn by Charlie Chaplin, Muhammad Ali’s speedball and some original Picasso lithographs are just a few examples of some of the items to pass through the doors of Regal Pawn so far.