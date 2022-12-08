Pawnathon Canada

Not Available

Every object and every person has a unique story and during four days in Toronto people from all across Canada gathered and brought in their items, from precious antiques to quirky memorabilia. They were there to have their treasures appraised and potentially bought by our team of pawn masters. Who are the Pawn Masters? Howard Green, Douglas Stocks, John Kantymir, Alison Ross, and Mark Bradac. On hand to meet the hopeful sellers was a team of expert appraisers with keen eyes and years of experience amongst them. Their job was simple: to separate what was worth cash from what was simply trash. Coveted items were put before the pawn masters, five expert collectors with money in hand, who were ready to pounce on items they liked and spend their own cash to buy them! The most exceptional items that were brought through the door were given a platinum ticket by one of our appraisers. This gave the seller an exclusive captive audience with all five pawn masters at once. Don’t miss how much these items went for and which gems had the pawn masters fighting each other in a full blown bidding war.