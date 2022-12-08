Not Available

Payback is a reality television show which launched in 2006 and was broadcast on the Speed Channel. The show centers around a famous celebrity who has made it to the top with the help of a friend in the past. The celebrity pimps out a one-of-a-kind ride for this friend that helped him/her rise to the top, and surprises them with a new car. The show usually begins with a narration of the celebrity and the old friend (agent, parent, etc) who helped them out in the past. Then, the celebrity meets the car design and engineering team, and tells them what they have planned for the car. The celebrity is then asked to leave the room so that the team can begin working on the car. The team usually adds some extra accessories and flair to the car without consulting the celebrity about it. Each episode is filmed at a famous auto shop located in Detroit called Wheel to Wheel. At the end of the show, the celebrity hands the keys over to the friend who helped them out in the past. Some celebrities who have been featured on the show include: Jay Leno, Brook Burke, Jamie Pressly, Tim Allen, and Robert Downey, Jr