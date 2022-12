Not Available

Pé na Jaca is a Brazilian telenovela that was produced and aired by TV Globo from November 20, 2006 and June 15, 2007. Featured Murilo Benício, Juliana Paes, Fernanda Lima, Marcos Pasquim, Betty Lago, Fúlvio Stefanini, Alexandre Schumacher, Carla Marins, Ricardo Tozzi, Fernanda de Freitas, Daniele Suzuki, Rodrigo Lombardi, Bruno Garcia, Flávia Alessandra and Deborah Secco in the lead roles.