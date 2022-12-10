Peace! Friendship! Chewing gum!

Not Available

The year is 1993. 14-year-old Alex Ryabinin lives a normal teenage life - looking for adventure, trying to protect himself from hooligans, does not want learn music, does not know how to meet girls and which adults to follow as an example. On the one hand - an honest but poor family with a saleswoman mother and a father who is a docent, on the other - the dangerous world of an Afghan veteran Uncle Alik. And there's also the girl Zhenya, whose encounter triggers a series of irreversible events that will forever change the life of Alex. Running away from hooligans, Alex steals a car of local criminal authority, and in an instant everything changes. Will he be able to cope with all the problems, being in the heart of events? Will he be able to save his family and finally understand who he is? Only one thing is clear - life will never be the same again. Not for Alex himself, nor for the whole of Russia.