In the late 1800's a new addition to law enforcement is evolving. Forensic science is in its infancy and the Wild West will never be the same. Enter Federal Marshal Jared Stone, the product of the Old West who has the smarts to know that the times are changing and he has to change with them. With ex-Pinkerton Agent Larimer Finch and local mortician Katie Owen, they make up Silver City, CO's., newest crime fighting team. - Written by B. Woolf