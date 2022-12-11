Peach Blossoms Place

Not Available

The drama tells the story of the life-long struggle of the retired female soldiers of the People's Liberation Army and the Communist Party member Huang Shaohua. The emotional entanglement of Huang Shaohua and Wei Shougen and Tian Shantang is the clue of clues. It is reflected in the historical period of the Liberation War, the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea, and the reform and opening up. The historical changes in China's rural areas and the story of a group of peasants who have gone through a happy and happy life to a happy new life.