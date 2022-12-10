Peanut Butter Sandwich

Not Available

Sayo is a career woman who believes that if you work hard, anything is within reach.Miharu is a nurse who has been in a too-long relationship as her hopes of marriage diminish.Miwa works at a credit union and has a hard time turning down men’s advances and suffers from low self-esteem.Akane is a secretary with a beauty everyone notices and an elegance that makes her unattainable, yet there’s also a sadness about her.Four ladies with different views of love, all looking for a husband, end up going to a matchmaking party together.Four ladies, all at a critical moment in their lives, get real, as their spouse-hunting love story unfolds!Engaging in spouse-hunting parties and dating apps, they try to find their match but things don’t work out.At times they find themselves involved with a married man and at other times, they becomefriends with benefits...Will these four ladies ever find happiness?