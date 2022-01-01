Not Available

Welcome to the Pecola guide at TV Tome. Show Type: Animated Genre(s): Comedy, Children Show Status: No longer airing First Telecast: April 21, 2003 Last Telecast: N/A Episodes: 58 Color Episodes, 1 TV Movie Pecola is about a little penguin boy named Pecola living in a port town called "Cube Town," and the everyday life of Pecola and his friends and neighbors, all of whom have unique personalities. Cube Town is a quiet and peaceful town. Well, that is if Pecola isn't getting into trouble again! Pecola is so curious and hyper active that he has trouble staying out of trouble for long. Although he always has the best of intentions, he usually ends up causing trouble of some sort! Pecolius, Pecola's grandfather, a famous archeologist and adventurer, is raising the inquisitive Pecola and tries his best to keep him from causing too much trouble, but he knows he can only do so much. Despite causing an occasional disaster, the whole community of Cube Town is