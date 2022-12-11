Pediatrician

Not Available

About a love between two doctors Tang Yujia and Shen he who are married and can't tell anyone their love life. However on the other hand Tang Yujia's dad made her go on a blind date with Yu Xi. Then Tang yujia decides to tell her dad the relationship between her and Shen He, but only tells him that they are just dating. Her dad forces Tang and Shen to brake up. Destined to be together, Shen and Tang deal with pressure from their love, life and family. Will they in the end be together or fail and leave each other?