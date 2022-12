Not Available

Pedro el escamoso is a popular telenovela filmed in Colombia and produced by the Colombian network, Caracol TV. This novela is about a cheesy but charming macho man who lives in a small town in Colombia. He moves to the city to find his fortune and encounters a series of events and people that change his life dramatically. Pedro is the epitome of a man who can get all the women he wants, but can't get the one he loves.