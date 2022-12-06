Not Available

Peep Show

  • Comedy

Essentially, a take on the 'odd-couple' sitcom, Peep Show revolves around the lives of two twentysomethings, Mark and Jeremy, who share a flat. Mark is an office worker, with a bleak outlook on life. who obsesses over his co-worker, Sophie. Jeremy in contrast, is a lazy, shallow guy trying to make it in the music industry. A unique twist that immediately sets the show apart form other sitcoms is the use of the first person view point [nb. the original show title was POV], where we get to see from the characters own eyes. We also get to hear internal thoughts and opinions which reveals stuff they wouldn't say out loud.

Images