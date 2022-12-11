Peesard Saen Kol

Not Available

Prat, is a good looking bank employee who endeavours to do simple jobs, never acts out of the way and is determined to save money, and one day marry his long time — but much richer — girlfriend, Chachri. However, Chachri's family are less than pleased with him because of his financial level. And when he proposes to Chachri, her family shows open disgust against him being poor. One day, while having an argument, Pratt ended up slipping and hitting his head against a rocky platform. When he recovers, Pratt's personality has completely changed. Now Pratt is cheerful and flirtatious. He invites Chachri and her family — who he used to avoid before — over for dinner and confidently answers and converses with everyone until eventually everyone is impressed with him. The morning after dinner when Prat wakes up, he is shocked to hear a mysterious voice in his bedroom. He can not see an owner of the voice upon an inspection which means only one thing — a ghost.