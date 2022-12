Not Available

On May 15 2005 a crew of 15 - ten drivers and co-drivers and five support crew - set off in five 100 year-old cars on a 14,000 kilometre journey. It was to be a daring recreation of the Peking to Paris Raid and a journey that took them more than a third of the way around the globe. This is the story of their spectacular adventure, told as a four-part documentary on ABC Television