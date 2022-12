Not Available

Penelope is a new animation based on the best-selling children’s books, by Anne Gutman. Three-year-old Penelope is an inquisitive blue koala, with a colourful coterie of friends and family, including Stromboli the blue dog, Cesarine the white bear and Aladdin the little tiger. These adorable animated adventures follow Penelope's everyday life at school and at home as she explores the world around her. Penelope appears as part of the new CBeebies' programme Show Me Show Me.