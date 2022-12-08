In a time somewhere in the future, North and South Korea have joined to form a unified Korean Peninsula. Suh Myung-Joon (Hwang Jeong-min) is the president of this newly-formed, fragile country. He strives to protect the alliance when the two sides begin a vicious battle over the country's natural resources. In this endeavour he's supported by his beautiful wife Lim Jin-Jae (Kim Jung-Eun), and finds a rival in NIS agent Kang Dong-Won (Ji Hoo). --DramaFever
|Kim Jung-eun
|Im Jin-jae
|Choi Il-hwa
|Park Jung Pyo
|Seo Tae-hwa
|Kim Dae Sung
|Hwang Jeong-min
|Seo Myung-joon
