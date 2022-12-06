Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Not Available

Fool Us challenges magicians to perform in front of Penn and Teller. If they can fool Penn and Teller, they win a five star trip to Las Vegas to perform as the opening act in Penn & Teller's world famous show at the Rio Hotel & Casino. Well-known illusionists Penn and Teller throw down the gauntlet to aspiring magicians in the UK to perform their most mystifying trick - and fool Penn and Teller. Las Vegas legends Penn & Teller have no prior knowledge of either the performers or the planned trick. They sit in the audience just like everyone else, watching every move the guest magicians make. And, if any illusionist comes on and fools the professionals - they win a five star trip to Las Vegas to perform as the opening act in Penn & Teller's world famous show at the Rio Hotel & Casino. Every magician will be performing for high stakes. Whether it's a grand stage illusion or a tiny trick of sleight of hand, whether it uses tigers or toothpicks, if they are good enough to fool Penn & Teller then they get to perform in Vegas with the iconic duo.