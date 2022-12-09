Not Available

Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Adam Henry

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Disney Television Animation

The animated comedy adventure series follows Penn Zero, a boy from the suburbs who inherits the coolest job ever – part-time hero and leader of a team of good guys who zap to other worlds to save the day. With his sidekick Sashi and wise man Boone, the three tackle everything from outer space and the Old West, to lands of enchantment and the ultimate challenge – suburbia. The Campaign‘s Thomas Middleditch stars as Penn.

Cast

Thomas MiddleditchPenn Zero
Tania GunadiSashi Kobayashi
Adam DeVineBoone Wiseman
Alfred MolinaRippen
Larry WilmoreLarry
Sam LevinePhyllis

