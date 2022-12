Not Available

New England's Most Hex-cellent Hosted Horror Movie Show! 'Shilling Shockers' is a Horror Host TV show featuring horror, fantasy, and sci-fi films as well as darkly humorous segments and storylines. Films of terror are presented by Penny Dreadful the witch with help from her snarling darling Garou the werewolf, the monster hunter Dr. Manfred Von Bulow, and Luna the escaped madwoman