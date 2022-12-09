Not Available

Popular PBS gardening personality Roger Swain co-hosts this dynamic weekly gardening program based on America's favorite regional gardening magazine, People, Places & Plants. His co-host, Paul Tukey, is editor of the magazine. Each episode features three distinct segments of people, places and plants. Tukey travels the country talking to gardeners and visiting beautiful garden centers and public gardens, while Swain teaches viewers about plants and their place in our lives. He hosts the plants segment from legendary Weston Nurseries in Hopkinton and Tower Hill Botanic Garden in Boylston, Massachusetts. The result: plenty of how-to information, personality, participation and entertainment!