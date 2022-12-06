Peoples Party

Not Available

There are dozens of small political parties in Europe today that share many of the same traits: they have no representatives in the parliament, their members have lost their faith in the parties in power, and they cannot find their political home in the almost-identical programs of the ruling parties. This party meets up once a week at their office, aiming to form a unified opinion on the focal issues of the week. The ultimate target, of course, is the next election and a seat in the parliament. As the party places itself above the traditional left-right / right-wing definitions, its members are extremely varied in their views.