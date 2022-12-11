Pepito Manaloto: The First Story

Not Available

a romantic comedy chronicling the love story of young Elsa and Pepito in their teenage years from how and where it all began. It also wonderfully uncovers Pepito’s kindheartedness, heartwarmingly traces his upbringing and how both brought upon many blessings in his life. Set in the '80s, in a small barangay in Caniogan, Bulacan, the show brings us back to the kilig and sentimentality of the period, along with its socio-cultural nuances that will surely bring back nostalgic memories for audiences, here and abroad.