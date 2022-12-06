Not Available

Pepper Ann is a freaky 12 year old who's slicker than grease in this hilarious cartoon where she's on a neverending quest to be cool! With her 2 good friends Nicky and Milo, they can conquer anything! (This cartoon takes place in Hazelnut) Theme Song: Who's that girl? What's her name? Is she cool? Is she lame? Oh, you're talkin' 'bout what's-her-name... Pepper Ann! Is she lame? Is she cool? Is she breakin' every rule? Is she anybody's fool? Pepper Ann! Pepper Ann, Pepper Ann, Marchin' in her own parade. Pepper Ann, she's like one in a million! Pepper Ann, Pepper Ann, Much too cool for seventh grade. Catch 'er if you can, Pepper Ann! Who? Is that that girl from gym class? No, that's me. Ew... Who is she and why does she have her own song? Did someone take my lunch? Pepper Ann, Pepper Ann, Marchin' in her own parade. Pepper Ann, she's like one in a million! Pepper Ann, Pepper Ann, Much too cool for seventh gra